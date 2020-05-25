MANCHESTER - A city firefighter went into cardiac arrest Monday morning while battling a house fire on South Beech Street, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to a home at 466 So. Beech St. around 10:30 a.m. Monday for reports of smoke showing from a two and a half story home.
The fire was knocked down by 11 a.m., but a firefighter was transported to the Elliot Hospital after being pulled from the building in cardiac arrest. Emergency crews performed CPR using a defibrillator on the firefighter, whose name has not been released.
The firefighter, 51 and a 24-year veteran of the department. was positioned just inside the doorway when he collapsed, fire officials said.
“He was part of the initial team that responded from Engine 9,” said Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan. “They made entry through the rear of the home, and found him just inside the door unconscious. AMR transported him and they worked on him en route to the hospital, and were able to bring back his vitals before they got there.”
The firefighter remained unconscious, and was listed in serious but stable condition Sunday afternoon, Goonan said. He is expected to remain at the hospital at least overnight.
“He is in serious condition, but given the conditions I’d say he’s doing remarkably well,” said Goonan. “It’s such a matter of minutes in these situations. If he had collapsed on the second floor, they may not have found him and start CPR as quickly as they did.”
"The Manchester Fire Department would like to commend the on scene crews, as well as AMR Ambulance and Elliot Hospital staff for their tremendous efforts in saving the life of one of our firefighters," said Manchester Asst. Fire Chief Brendan Burns in a statement. "Today was a reminder of how difficult and dangerous our job can be as well as an example of the tremendous emergency responders and hospital staff that our city is lucky to have."
“Our thoughts are with the Manchester Fire Department firefighter, a 24-year veteran of the department, who suffered a cardiac arrest while battling a house fire on Monday," said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. "Thanks to the quick actions of his fellow firefighters and a team from AMR that were on scene, he was treated and transported to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition. It’s a stark reminder that firefighters and all first responders put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect our community, and for that I’m grateful.“
Goonan said no one was at the home when the fire started.
“The people that live there were in the process of moving out,” said Goonan.
Goonan said the cause of the fire appears to be an overloaded electrical cord. He estimates damages to the home to be around $75,000.
No other civilians or firefighters were injured.
So. Beech St. will remain closed between Dorchester and Mitchell streets late Sunday afternoon, as emergency crews remained on scene. Mitchell St. from Calef Rd. was also closed to eastbound traffic.