MANCHESTER - A city firefighter was injured Monday morning while a blaze house fire at a home on South Beech Street.
Firefighters responded to a home at 466 So. Beech St. around 10:30 a.m. Monday for reports of smoke showing from a two and a half story home.
The fire was knocked down by 11 a.m., but a firefighter was transported to the Elliot Hospital after being pulled from the building in cardiac arrest.
The firefighter was positioned just inside the doorway when he collapsed, fire officials said.
Emergency crews performed CPR using a defibrillator on the firefighter, whose name has not been released. The firefighter is alive and being treated at the hospital, a fire official said Monday afternoon.
"Our injured member today suffered an medical event during the fire," said Manchester fire officials in a statement at 2:45 p.m. "He was transported to Elliot Hospital in cardiac arrest. Thanks to the immediate efforts of MFD and AMR staff he is in stable but serious condition. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.:
So. Beech St. will remain closed between Dorchester and Mitchell streets. Mitchell St. from Calef Rd. is closed to eastbound traffic, as emergency crews remain on scene.
This is a developing story.