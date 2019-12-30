MANCHESTER - Fire crews were called to two separate fires just minutes apart Monday morning, the Manchester Fire Department said.
A malfunctioning bathroom fan caused a small fire around 9:30 a.m. at 99 Manchester St., formerly the home of Serenity Place, a building that is undergoing renovations, the Manchester Fire Department said in a release.
District Chief Mike Gamache said the smokey conditions made it difficult for firefighters to see construction holes in the floors and ceilings. A call for a second fire on North Street came in a few minutes later caused brief delay before the first companies arrived at the Manchester Street scene, according to the release.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the bathroom fire, which caused an estimated $1,500 in damage, according to the release.
The call to 218 North St. came in at 9:33 a.m. Firefighters encountered smoke in the basement coming from a fire burning in a chimney, the fire department said in a release.
The fire was contained to the chimney and crews were able to clear the scene in about half an hour, according to the release.
Damage to the North Street home was estimated at $5,000, the fire department said.
