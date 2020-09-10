MANCHESTER -- City firefighters arrested a Delaware woman who became stranded on rocks while trying to cross the Merrimack River on Thursday morning, the Fire Department said.
Firefighters in water rescue suits used ropes to guide a rescue worker through a strong current to the woman. The rescuer delivered a personal flotation device and secured her with a rope.
She was brought to safety shortly after noon.
The fire department said the rescue occurred off Riverdale Avenue, a road that runs along the Merrimack River behind the Pine Grove Cemetery.
A homeowner heard the woman yelling for help and called 911. The woman was on a rock about 50 feet from the eastern shore of the river.
Firefighters said she entered the river on its western bank and believed she could walk across, but the rapids were too strong.