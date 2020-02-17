MANCHESTER — Local first responders are mourning the loss of one of their own, after a city firefighter hired just last summer died Sunday at his home.
Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said firefighter Mason Murphy, 25, was found dead in his apartment Sunday afternoon. Murphy was hired in August and was assigned to Engine Co. 9 out of the fire house on Calef Road.
“I remember swearing him in, right here in my office last summer,” said Goonan.
“He was all smiles, he worked so hard for that day. He wanted nothing more than to become a firefighter, and he was just getting started. It’s such a tragic loss.”
Goonan said firefighters responded to a report of cardiac arrest and ineffective breathing at a home on Somerville Street around 6:46 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, firefighters realized the victim was Murphy.
“The guys who responded were pretty shook up,” said Goonan. “He was well liked, well respected in the department already, after just a short time there. Everyone loved him. He was very active with the union and volunteering. Just a great guy.”
Goonan said he believes Murphy rented the house with a few roommates.
As is standard procedure with unattended deaths, an autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine Murphy’s exact cause of death, Goonan said.
“There’s nothing to indicate anything suspicious about it,” said Goonan. “All indications are that it’s just a tragedy, a tragic loss for his family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”
“I’m deeply saddened by the death of Mason Murphy,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “We are all grateful for Mason’s courage as a Manchester firefighter and his dedication to protecting residents of Manchester. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and fellow firefighters, especially those at Engine 9.
Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
“Terrible news, our condolences from MPD, such sad news to hear of your loss,” tweeted Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mason’s family and his MFD family.”
“It is with a heavy heart that Local 856 announces the passing of active Firefighter Mason Murphy,” said Manchester Professional Firefighters Association Local 856 in a statement. “FF Murphy was hired in August of 2019 and was assigned to Engine Co. 9. We would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of FF Murphy during this difficult time.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
Goonan asked for thoughts and prayers and for respect of the privacy of Murphy’s family during this difficult time.