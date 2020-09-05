A Manchester man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his ATV Friday afternoon and crashed on a trail in Stratford.
Fish and Game identified the victim as Brian Bourque, 39. Bourque was leading a group of friends and family on the Bordeau Trail around 4:30 p.m. Friday when he failed to negotiate a turn. His ATV went into a ditch and rolled on top of him, pinning him against a boulder, according to a news release from Fish and Game.
One of Bourque’s riding companions was able to lift the ATV off him and checked him for injuries. With no cell coverage, the group loaded Bourque onto a vehicle and brought him toward Christie Road.
They were able to call 911 and rescuers from Stratford Hollow Fire Department, Groveton Ambulance and Fish and Game met them on Christie Road. Borque was taken by ambulance to Weeks Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Fish and Game determined that the primary cause of the crash was excessive speed, and cited Bourque for unreasonable speed.