Trick-or-treaters will be roaming the streets of Manchester on Halloween night.
Manchester police announced Wednesday that kids can collect candy from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Gov. Chris Sununu last week left it up to each community to decide whether to allow trick-or-treating.
On Monday, Bedford became one of the first towns to announce it planned to allow trick-or-treating.
“The only thing that we are really concerned about is if every town around us happens to cancel their trick-or-treating and we are the only ones left doing it,” Town Manager Rick Sawyer said. “Our residents could get really overwhelmed.”
Nashua officials have said they would be meeting with health department representatives Monday to discuss the issue.
Laconia has set trick-or-treating hours for 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Mask wearing by all participants, whether giving or getting candy, is encouraged, a post on the city’s website says. The Parks and Recreation Department is planning an event during those same hours at Opechee Park, with children registering to get Halloween treats and take part in a costume contest.
Manchester’s announcement came with a lot of COVID-19 precautions and caveats:
Wear a mask when handing out treats.
Avoid parties and confined spaces.
Figure out a way to maintain social distancing while trick-or-treating.
Clean hands frequently.
Stay home if you’re not feeling well or came in close contact with someone with COVID-19.
The schedule is subject to change based on COVID-19 infection rates in late October.
The announcement means that trick-or-treating will take place in the dark; sunset that night is 5:38 p.m., but there is a full moon that evening.