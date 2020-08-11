New Hampshire State Police have released the name of the man who drowned on May 30 in the Merrimack River in Canterbury, one of two people who drowned at that beach that day.
The man was Albert Ntangri, 27, of Manchester.
About 7:45 p.m. on May 30, someone at the Pebble Beach area on the Merrimack River in Canterbury called 911 after noticing two people in the water struggling. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol rushed to the beach with conservation officers from the state Fish and Game Department, and firefighters from Canterbury, Boscawen, Penacook and Concord.
Bystanders tried to pull them from the river, but both had slipped underwater before rescuers arrived. A searched for the two was conducted until nightfall and resumed the next morning.
Just after 8:15 a.m. on May 31, Fish and Game divers located a woman later identified as Pamela Usanase, 21, of Concord.
Usanase was a culinary specialist with the New Hampshire National Guard 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion and a senior at Plymouth State University.
The divers found Ntangri about 8:36 a.m. May 31.
Lt. Crystal McClain of the Marine Patrol Unit said Ntangri's family had been out of the country when he died and it took months for state police to notify them of the man's death. His name was not made public pending notification of next of kin.
A 15-year-old boy died after struggling in the water at the same spot on Aug. 1. He was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at Concord Hospital.
On July 4, a man and two children were rescued at the beach.