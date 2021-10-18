Manchester man, 34, dies after motorcycle collision at Maple and Pearl streets Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER - A 34-year-old city man succumbed to his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a another vehicle at the intersection of Maple and Pearl streets Sunday evening.The accident happened about 7 p.m., according to Manchester police. The motorcycle had been headed east on Pearl Streett when it struck a SUV that was traveling north on Maple Street, they said.The motorcycle rider, who was not identified by police, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at Elliot Hospital.The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Manchester man, suffered only minor injuries, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash can call investigators at 603-668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Manchester bar closed since shooting hit with five citations Search for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in Merrimack Manchester man injured in convertible rollover exiting Everett Turnpike Diver who died after being pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee is identified Mass. man flown to Tufts after rolling UTV in Berlin Alton police investigating crash that killed two Maine man dies in White Mountains motorcycle wreck; speed and alcohol suspected Motorcyclist killed in Unity; another suffers life-threatening injuries in Hudson Eversource: Tall trees and power lines don’t mix Maine teen takes tumble down Cloudland Falls in Lincoln Request News Coverage