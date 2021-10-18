MANCHESTER - A 34-year-old city man succumbed to his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a another vehicle at the intersection of Maple and Pearl streets Sunday evening.

The accident happened about 7 p.m., according to Manchester police.  The motorcycle had been headed east on Pearl Streett when it struck a SUV that was traveling north on Maple Street, they said.

The motorcycle rider, who was not identified by police, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at Elliot Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 66-year-old Manchester man, suffered only minor injuries, police said.

The cause  of the crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash can call investigators at 603-668-8711.