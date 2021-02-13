A 67-year-old Manchester man has died after being shot Saturday morning outside a winter homeless shelter, according to the state Attorney General’s Office, and police are looking to question a man in his death.
Gunshots were reported just before 8:40 a.m. on Chestnut Street, outside the former Manchester Police headquarters that is now serving as a temporary homeless shelter.
Police went to Chestnut Street and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as Jean Lascelle, 67, of Manchester.
He was taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment of his injuries, but died Saturday.
Investigators are looking to question Timothy Johnson, 38, in Lascelle’s death.
Johnson was last seen in front of the shelter just before 8:40 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release. Police say they think Johnson left the area on foot, and consider him armed and dangerous.
Police advise the public not to approach Johnson, but ask anyone who knows where Johnson is to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.