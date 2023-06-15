Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Jun 15, 2023 Jun 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man has been accused of stabbing a 59-year-old woman to death inside her apartment on Hanover Street early Thursday morning, authorities said.Robert Eastman, 54, was charged with one count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Laurie MacLellan, 59, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.Eastman allegedly stabbed MacLellan in the face and abdomen with a knife.Around 1:54 a.m., police were called to 297 Hanover St. for a wellbeing check when they found MacLellan with apparent stab wounds and determined her to be deceased, according to the release.Officials early on said they were investigating a suspicious death in a unit of the two-family home near Bronstein Park in downtown. An activity log on the Manchester Fire Department’s website noted a call at 2:06 a.m., at 297 Hanover St. regarding “stab/gunshot.”As part of the investigation, police obtained an arrested warrant for Eastman.Eastman is expected to be arraigned Friday in the Hillsborough County Superior Court.Staff reporter Michael Cousineau contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bay State man killed in rollover crash in Campton +2 Manchester police investigate after man shot on Union St. Dublin debates gun range for police training +2 Bay State motorcyclist airlifted after Hudson crash +2 Sunapee Harbor remains closed as diesel-fuel spill cleanup continues {{title}} Most Popular NH woman killed after being ejected from minivan in Westmoreland crash NH driver charged after rollover crash involving fuel delivery truck Bay State motorcyclist airlifted after Hudson crash A message to his fellow bikers: Wear a helmet Mass. man found on I-93 in Medford died by suicide, state police say Dublin debates gun range for police training Propane-fueled Wednesday night fire destroys West Side home Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death Bedford home struck by bullet Ohio hiker rescued after falling on Shelburne trail Request News Coverage