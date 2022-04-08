State police have made an arrest in the case of a driver who struck a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help at a crash scene early Friday morning on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, leaving the Good Samaritan with life-threatening injuries.
The victim, a 59-year-old man from Manchester, had pulled over on the right side of the southbound turnpike and gotten out of his vehicle to help at the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the center median that was blocking the left lane, according to a news release.
As the man was walking toward the crash scene, he was struck by a vehicle that entered the grass shoulder off the right side of the highway, state police said.
The victim was transported first to Elliot Hospital and then to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck the pedestrian in the grass median, left the scene without stopping.
Late Friday, state police announced that Jose Enrique Cruz Vasquez, 30, of Manchester, was arrested. Police believe he is the driver of the car that struck the man.
State police said in a press release that Vasquez "was taken into custody at the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks without incident." He is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and conduct after an accident. He will be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.