LOWELL, Massachusetts — A trip to Disney World is every kid's dream, but it can quickly turn into any parent's nightmare: Big crowds in an overstimulating environment means young children could easily get lost.

Joshua Paquin had those exact fears as he planned a trip with his six-year-old daughter Charlotte to the Happiest Place on Earth. Charlotte also happens to have Autism Spectrum Disorder and is partially nonverbal, so with the craziness that is Disney, Paquin said he had some concerns.