A 65-year-old man died Monday morning after his vehicle crashed at the Bedford toll plaza.
Police say Richard Cote of Manchester was traveling south on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford when his 2006 Jeep Wrangler lost control and rolled over in the far left lane of the toll plaza, according to a release.
Police said a second vehicle was also struck during the accident, but that driver was not injured. One lane of the toll booth was temporarily closed shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday when the crash occurred, and remained closed for several hours while authorities investigated.
“Speed appears to be a factor in this crash. However, all aspects remain under investigation,” the New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Anyone with additional information about the accident is urged to contact Trooper E. Torrens at 223-3622.
A similar accident occurred three years ago this month at the same toll plaza when Caleb Scofield, 39, of Bow, crashed into the toll both while traveling northbound.