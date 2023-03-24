Manchester man dies after head-on crash Staff Report Mar 24, 2023 Mar 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Manchester man died in a Thursday evening motor vehicle crash at the Granite Street interchange to Interstate 293, Manchester police said.Michael Shattuck, 32, was a passenger in a car involved in a two-car, head-on crash about 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police saidThe driver of the 2012 Acura TL, an unnamed Derry woman, suffered serious bodily injuries and was taken to a hospital.The driver of the other car, a 2019 BMW, suffered minor injuries.Police said they closed the road temporarily. The crash is under investigation by Manchester police. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester man dies after head-on crash Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash Anti-Semitic reported incidents surge in Massachusetts, hit record highs in New England Fatal fire overnight on Manchester's east side +4 Inmate dies at Valley Street jail 25 people injured when giant ship tips over at Scotland dry dock +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Fatal fire overnight on Manchester's east side Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash Inmate dies at Valley Street jail Four-car crash closes southbound lanes of Everett Turnpike in Merrimack 81-year-old woman killed in two-car crash in Swanzey Manchester man dies after head-on crash Gorham man medflighted with serious injuries following rollover crash in Woodstock Trailer detaches, causes 3-vehicle crash in Swanzey Wildcat Mountain avalanche ‘completely buried’ skier before friend came to rescue Woman dies in snowmobile crash in Groton Request News Coverage