A 39-year-old Manchester man is dead after a weekend crash on Route 101 in Peterborough.
New Hampshire State Police said Ryan Kerick, 39, was heading east on Route 101 near Field Road on Saturday night in his Ford Escape when a driver in the westbound lane lost control of his car.
Volkswagen Jetta driver Brett Biron, 21, of Milford, crossed the center line on the highway and collided head-on with Kerick’s SUV, according to a state police news release.
Kerick died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. His daughter survived, state police said.
Biron suffered serious injuries and was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester via helicopter.
Kerick’s daughter did not suffer serious injuries in the crash, according to state police.
Police say that it appears driver fatigue was a factor in the crash, though it remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Joshuah Howe at 223-8494, or via email at Joshuah.R.Howe@dos.nh.gov.