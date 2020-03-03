A 32-year-old Manchester man has been identified as the victim of the fatal accident early Saturday morning at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on the southbound lanes of I-93.
According to New Hampshire State Police, Jake Colbert, 32, drove a 2017 Subaru Forester into the concrete structure of an occupied toll booth about 1:55 a.m., destroying the vehicle but leaving the attendant uninjured.
Colbert's obituary describes him as a "passionate and proud lefty. A big, beautiful, Bernie-supporting, lefty. He was knowledgeable, extremely well-read, and woe to anyone on any page on Facebook that did not have their facts straight."
Born in Boston and described as a "survivor of the Boston foster care process," Colbert, a 2009 graduate of Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology and a 2016 graduate of UMass Boston, worked for Integra Biosciences US, in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, the obituary suggests donations in Colbert's name to The Home of Little Wanderers, www.thehome.org.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Trooper Erin Frost at 603-271-3636 or email erin.frost@dos.nh.gov.