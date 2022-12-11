Fatal crash in Hooksett

A Manchester man is dead after crashing into a tree early Sunday in Hooksett, state police said. Kenneth J. Hallam Jr., 45, of Manchester, died in the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 93 Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in Hooksett, state police said in a release.

Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

