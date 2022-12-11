A Manchester man is dead after crashing into a tree early Sunday in Hooksett, state police said. Kenneth J. Hallam Jr., 45, of Manchester, died in the crash that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 93 Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in Hooksett, state police said in a release.
Troopers responding to a report of a vehicle off the road near Exit 9 reported finding a green 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe that failed to negotiate the right turn of the ramp, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Hallam was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.
The Exit 9 southbound on-ramp was shut down for approximately 3 hours while investigators were on scene.
State troopers were assisted at the scene by state Department of Transportation personnel, along with the Hooksett police and fire departments.
The accident remains under investigation, but state police said in a press release speed appears to be a factor.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Jacob Winslow at 603-271-3636.