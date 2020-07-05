MANCHESTER — A city man died Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a crash at Hackett Hill Road and Front Street at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. According to police, a 2009 Subaru Impreza had been turning north onto Front Street when it collided with a 2013 Honda motorcycle heading south on Hackett Hill Road.
The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old Manchester man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Manchester police Lt. Christopher Goodnow said in a statement. The driver of the Subaru, a 69-year-old Manchester woman, was not injured.
The name of the victim was not released Sunday pending notification of next of kin, police said.
The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Manchester police at 668-8711.