A Manchester man's death Friday morning is the second motorcycle fatality in the Queen City this week.
Friday's crash in south Manchester took place the day before the official start of Motorcycle Week, when thousands of bikers flood into the state to gather and celebrate motorcycle culture in the Lakes Region. The increased number of bikers on state highways and roads inevitably lead to more accidents and fatalities.
According to Manchester police, Emra, 34, had been riding south on Perimeter Road about 6:15 a.m. when he left the road between Triangle Mall and the St. Mary's Bank branch building. Triangle Mall is located where Perimeter Road joins South Willow Street as it curves past the Mall of New Hampshire.
Emra was thrown from the bike and succumbed to his injuries before first responders arrived, according to police.
On Wednesday night, a motorcycle passenger, Paige Parkinson, 25, died when the motorcycle she was on struck a parked car near Pine and Willow streets. Police said the 23-year-old driver of that motorcycle was not seriously injured. They have not released his name.
Anyone with information about either accident can contact Manchester police at 668-8711.