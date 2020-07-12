MANCHESTER -- A 58-year-old Queen City man suffered serious injuries after he was hit in the Elm Street Market Basket parking lot on Sunday, police said.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 51-year-old Manchester man struck the pedestrian while driving a 2012 Lincoln MKS, police said in a news release.
The 58-year-old man possibly suffered a medical event before he was hit, according to the news release. Manchester police and American Medical Response arrived at the parking lot around 12:34 p.m.
The 51-year-old man, who was driving the Lincoln with no passengers, was not injured, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.
Police did not release the identities of those involved, saying the accident is still under investigation by the Manchester Police Traffic Unit Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Team.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.