Manchester man who died in accident Sunday evening identified Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 32 min ago A Manchester man died Sunday evening in a two-car traffic accident in south Manchester, police reported.Malcolm MacNeil, 43, died at the scene of the accident, which was in the area of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road.Police said he was driving a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta that was in an accident with a 2013 Nissan Rogue.The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old woman from Derry, received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.The accident took place about 5:45 p.m., and police closed the road temporarily.Manchester police are investigating the accident, and anyone with information should call 603-792-5449. Tags Manchester Fatal Accident Mark Hayward Author email