Manchester pedestrian struck, killed, near CMC Staff Report Shawne Wickham Oct 27, 2021 A 67-year-old Manchester man was fatally injured when he was struck by a vehicle near Catholic Medical Center on McGregor Street Tuesday night.Police said the man was in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle heading south shortly after 7 p.m. He was taken to CMC, where he died from his injuries.The driver, a 24-year-old man from Manchester, was not hurt.Police have not released the names of the victim or the driver. They asked anyone with information about the crash to call the traffic unit at 603-668-8711.