MANCHESTER — Carlo Capano, who has been the city’s police chief during some of the most challenging times for law enforcement nationwide, announced his retirement Tuesday, effective at the end of the month.
In a letter to Mayor Joyce Craig, Capano praised the police department that he has headed since June 2018. And he said the decision was not an easy one from him or his family, but it was the right time. He said his family, which includes a wife and two sons, must always come first.
“I will never forget, in fact, I’ll likely miss the job each and everyday in my retirement,” he wrote.
Capano’s retirement comes as police shootings and criminal justice issues have come to the forefront across the country. He made his announcement the day after a commission appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu made recommendations on law enforcement reforms and the day that President Donald Trump visited Kenosha, Wis., where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in the back.
Capano has always advocated for his department as well-trained professionals, and late last year he began equipping every Manchester police officer with body cameras.
But the shooting of George Floyd in Minneapolis and its aftermath did not leave his department untouched. His officers, state police and National Guard quelled a potential riot on South Willow Street in the days after Floyd’s death.
And last month, Capano told the police commission that four officers had resigned recently. Their experience ranged from eight months to 17 years.
“The resignations are due to officers getting fed up with the current negative public view of law enforcement,” read police commission minutes attributed to Capano.
He said law enforcement officers should be taken to task for abusing their power, but it is wrong to demean law enforcement and officers, who are expected to take abuse without retaliating.
“No matter how well an officer does his/her job, it will never be enough to satisfy some,” Capano said according to the minutes.
On the state and local level, Capano often got what he asked for.
Early last year, Capano vocally complained about plea bargains arranged under newly elected Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon, whose office was eventually taken over by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald. Earlier this year, MacDonald returned the office to Conlon’s control.
Capano also has been vocal about bail reform laws, which he said returned criminals to the street. Those criticisms also led to changes at the state level.
Last month, Capano convinced the city school board to continue funding school resource officers. Earlier this summer, Capano convinced aldermen to add 10 police officers, boosting the number of sworn police officers to 257. However, resignations currently number 16.
In a statement, Mayor Joyce Craig noted that Capano has been with the Manchester Police Department for nearly 25 years. She said she appreciated his candor and humor.
“In his time as police chief, he has led the men and women of the Manchester Police Department with honor, addressed challenges head-on, and proved time and time again the safety of our community was his number one priority,” Craig said.