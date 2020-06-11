MANCHESTER - In a letter to the community Thursday, Police Chief Carlo Capano said his entire department was "disgusted and disheartened" by George Floyd's death, and he assured citizens that officers would provide "fair and impartial policing the city can be proud of."
Floyd, a black Minneapolis resident, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him down and pressed a knee on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Footage of his death ignited hundreds of protests around the world, including Manchester and locations across New Hampshire.
“There is no justification for what happened” Capano wrote in his letter. “The officers who were standing by should have intervened, and there is no excuse for their inaction.
"I understand the anger this has sparked and the concerns people now have about law enforcement as a whole, but I assure you that here at the Manchester Police Department we will continue to provide fair and impartial policing that the city can be proud of,” Capano wrote.
In the letter, Capano said the department works hard to build community relationships and ensure transparency. He said every officer wears a body camera.
Capano described in detail Manchester police policies and procedures for confrontations and stressful situations.
The department doesn’t teach or use any type of carotid restraints, also known as choke holds, he said.
“Choke hold techniques are not part of our ‘Use of Force Training’ and are not authorized under our ‘Use of Force Policy.’ We follow our force continuum which clearly indicates the neck or head are danger zones that should be avoided,” he wrote.
Manchester police are trained in de-escalation techniques, which involve recognizing problem situations and trying to use them before force is called for, Capano said.
“‘Critical Incident Training’ teaches officers to recognize a problematic situation and work to abate before utilizing any force,” Capano wrote. “When an officer shows up on a scene, the arrival is the first step, conversation and de-escalation always follows. All measures are taken before any type of physical force is used. We will always make every effort to prevent the use of any type of physical or lethal force.”
Capano said the department requires an officer to intervene and report to a supervisor when another officer is involved in misconduct.
“If an officer observes another taking part in any type of unauthorized, criminal or violation level offense, our policy requires the officer to intervene and report the conduct to the officer's supervisor,” Capano wrote.
If Manchester police officers must use force, they are required to file a report explaining the type of force used and why.
Capano said the reports are reviewed by three supervisors, moving up the supervisory chain to Assistant Chief Ryan Grant. The reports are reviewed by the department’s training division quarterly and documented, Capano said. Administration is notified if an has three or more reports in a 12-month period.
Capano said the department's use of force policy will be posted on the department’s webpage at manchesternh.gov/departments/police.
Capano said his department has tough hiring standards. Each prospective officer is thoroughly vetted, a process that includes a lengthy background check and a polygraph examination. Once hired, officers are trained in-house and then sent to the 16-week New Hampshire Police Standards and Training course for their police certification.
Beyond the state training, Manchester police receive additional instruction about constitutional and state law, use of force, cultural dynamics, critical incident training, bias-based profiling and police ethics.
“Police officers are human beings - they are fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and friends,” Capano wrote. “We will certainly make mistakes. We are not defined simply by the uniform we wear. It is my job as the Chief of Police to make sure that when mistakes are made, they are corrected.
"When an officer conducts his/herself in any manner less than satisfactory, we will always make sure that the issue is handled appropriately. The transparency of our agency is the most important way for us to remain accountable to the public that we serve.”