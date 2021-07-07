Manchester police and fire personnel will conduct enforcement efforts aimed at reducing illegal use of fireworks in the city, officials said Wednesday.
Manchester Fire Marshal Peter Lennon said the city police and fire departments received “numerous” complaints involving fireworks over the holiday weekend, “and we expect it to continue as the summer goes on.”
Members from the Manchester fire and police departments will be conducting enforcement efforts on various weekend nights throughout the summer.
According to Lennon, teams of one fire inspector and one police officer will ride together from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. on pre-designated nights.
The first enforcement effort is Saturday, July 10, with more planned for August. The sale, possession, display, use or distribution of all classes of pyrotechnic devices (fireworks) are prohibited within the City of Manchester in accordance with City Ordinance 92.05 as well as NH RSA 160-C:6.
The National Safety Council statistics find that eight people were killed in fireworks accidents. Another 12,000 were injured badly enough to require medical attention.
Fireworks can cause costly and devastating property damage as well. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires and 16,900 outside and other fires.