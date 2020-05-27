A bloody trail along several downtown Manchester city streets concluded at a dead end overnight Tuesday, and police say they need the public's help determining what happened.
Police said they were called to Bridge Street bridge about 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a large amount of blood and a broken liquor bottle.
A police dog followed the blood trail to Elm Street, then to Pine Street and Pulaski Park. The trail ended at 166 Concord St., a bricked Victorian office building that houses a local insurance agency.
Police found no injured people and checking with local hospitals turned up nothing.
Anyone with information can call Manchester police at 668-8711.