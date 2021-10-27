Manchester police ID body found on Oct. 7 Staff Report Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police identified a deceased man found on Stark Way on Oct. 7. Daniel Diaz, 23, of Holbrook, Mass., had been reported missing by his family, according to a news release. Police say his death is not suspicious. No further information was made available Wednesday afternoon. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Woman's death in Sanbornton not suspicious, say police Milford man seriously injured after hitting ladder in middle of I-93 Officials believe missing Merrimack boy is likely dead Police investigating death in Sanbornton Search for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in Merrimack Manchester pedestrian struck, killed, near CMC Body found in Hampton River Sides remain far apart over police conduct committee Phone service restored after outages to police, town and city offices including Manchester and Nashua Nashua police chief sues city over upcoming ballot question on police commission Request News Coverage