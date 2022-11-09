Manchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accident Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Nov 9, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Workers secure the mangled truck to a flatbed wrecker on Brown Avenue Monday morning in Manchester. Mark Hayward/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police have identified the Merrimack woman who died Monday when her tractor-trailer veered off Brown Avenue, clipped a tree and plunged down an embankment into the yard of a house.Susan Chaney, 62, died from injuries sustained in the crash.The accident involved only Chaney's vehicle and happened around 1:30 a.m.As of yet, police have given no explanation for what happened. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Tractor Trailer Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police ID trucker who died in Monday accident Hollis man facing DUI charge after allegedly crossing centerline, hitting vehicle outside polls Drunken driving arrest follows four-vehicle accident on Everett Turnpike Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car Man found dead in car in Pittsburg, death does not appear suspicious Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday One killed, another injured in Seabrook crash Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car Man found dead in car in Pittsburg, death does not appear suspicious GoFundMe created for woman in Seabrook motorcycle crash that killed fiance Bay State man stopped for doing 111 mph on I-93 north NTSB report says plane's engine made 'pop pop' noises before fatal crash in Keene Windham family safe following early Sunday house fire Request News Coverage