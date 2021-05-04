Manchester police released the name of the person whose remains were found last week beside the Rockingham Trail. Police said they not believe the death is suspicious.
Manchester resident Nancy Burgess, who would be 51, was reported missing in 2015. Her death was not recent, but police gave no further time frame.
The remains were found just off the trail on April 23, a few hundred feet east of the Candia Road crossing of the trail.
The trail has grown in popularity for walkers and bicyclists, especially after the city leveled and surfaced it last fall.
In a statement, Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg stressed that the trail is safe and should be enjoyed by the public.
He expressed his condolences to Burgess' family.
"Regardless of how much time has passed, missing persons cases remain open and our detectives continue to investigate," Aldenberg said in the statement.
In December, the body of Cynthia Halloran, 69, was found in a parking lot just off the trail, about a mile from where Burgess' remains were found.
Police have said the two deaths are not related, and Holloran's death does not appear to be criminal.