Police are investigating gunfire in downtown Manchester just after midnight.
Around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, 911 callers reported gunshots on Nutfield Lane and Concord Street, near the Firefly American Bistro and Bar.
No one was hurt, but police say they found shell casings on the ground there. Police said in a news release their preliminary information suggests an argument led to the gunshots.
There is no danger to the public, police say.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.