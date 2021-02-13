A 62-year-old man was shot and wounded Saturday morning, Manchester police said.
Gunshots were reported around 8:45 a.m. on Chestnut Street, between Manchester Street and Merrimack Street — on the block that houses the former Manchester Police headquarters that is now serving as a temporary homeless shelter.
Police went to Chestnut Street, and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police are investigating the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.