Police Lights

A 62-year-old man was shot and wounded Saturday morning, Manchester police said. 

Gunshots were reported around 8:45 a.m. on Chestnut Street, between Manchester Street and Merrimack Street — on the block that houses the former Manchester Police headquarters that is now serving as a temporary homeless shelter

Police went to Chestnut Street, and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Elliot Hospital for treatment of his injuries. 

Police are investigating the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Tags

Saturday, February 13, 2021
Friday, February 12, 2021
Wednesday, February 10, 2021