MANCHESTER — A garage was destroyed and a home damaged in a fire early Sunday that is considered suspicious and is being investigated by police, authorities said.
Neighbors reported being awakened by the sound of an explosion then noticed the fire at 37 Dearborn St. around 3:45 a.m., police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. Police were searching for a man whose image was caught on a doorbell video camera walking away from the fire, according to a police news release.
Although the image was too dark to identify the individual, police identified Carl Manning, 62, whose address was unknown, as a person they would like to speak with in connection with the fire investigation, police said.
Police said Manning knew the homeowner, who was not there at the time of the fire, according to the news release.
Police and fire investigators were at the scene Sunday, combing through the rubble. Police issued an order to be on the lookout for Manning, who was considered dangerous and known to drive a white Chevy pickup with New Hampshire licence plates numbered V59655. Police said Manning also has active arrest warrants for violation of a protective order and stalking from 2019, unrelated to the fire.
According to the Manchester Fire Department, responding firefighters found the garage fully involved with flames that extended to a two-story wood frame home. Firefighters were able to contain much of the fire to the garage, which was a total loss, according to a news release.
The home, which was unoccupied at the time, sustained moderate damage, the fire department said. A building immediately to the south also sustained some damage, according to the news release.
Damage was estimated at $75,000 and there were no injuries. Manchester police were assisting the fire department in the investigation, the release said.
Anyone with information about Manning’s whereabouts was asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or the crime line at (603) 624-4040.