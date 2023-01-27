Manchester police locate missing 9-year-old boy Staff Report Jan 27, 2023 Jan 27, 2023 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Isaiah Shepherd Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER -- Manchester police said Friday night that a missing 9-year-old boy has been located. Police asked for the public's help searching for Isaiah Shepherd around 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Police said Isaiah was last seen in the area of Megan Drive wearing a black jacket, orange shirt, black pants, and red Puma shoes.At 7:41 p.m., Manchester police sent an alert saying that the boy had been located. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police locate missing 9-year-old boy Judge orders identification of two MPD supervisors who ignored George Floyd meme Boeing pleads not guilty in fraud case over 737 Max crashes Police: Driver facing DUI charge after cops allegedly find open vodka bottle in FedEx truck Video: Driver in fatal hit-and-run made U-turn but didn't stop Vermont man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at motorist during road rage incident, police say +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man killed on Cannon Mountain was UNH neuroscience student Victim in fatal Milford fire identified as longtime Manchester car dealership employee Cannon sees winter's second skier death in state on Wednesday UNH student from Bedford struck in Durham crosswalk One dead in Milford mobile home fire Merrimack fire crews rescue man off island at Naticook Lake Single-vehicle wreck leads to DUI arrest in Pelham Allenstown teen, 16, seriously injured in snowmobile crash Law enforcement enjoy an appreciation night in Keene Man in I-93 high-speed chase rented BMW with car-sharing app Request News Coverage