Millyard
Richard Ell of the Manchester Police Community Affairs Division points out safety improvements in an area of in the Millyard near the Granite Street Bridge.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A sign or a fence here, a light or a camera there could help curb crime in parts of the city, Manchester police say.

A recently launched program — Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) — tries to make changes in the design and use of public and private spaces to lower crime and calls for police assistance while increasing the community’s quality of life.

Safety improvements
Richard Ell of the Manchester Police Department’s Community Affairs Division shows photos of safety improvements made around the city. Sgt. Emmett Macken looks on.
Merrimack overlook
Richard Ell of the Manchester Police Community Affairs Division speaks with a reporter on an overlook next to the Merrimack River in Millyard.
Granite Street
Richard Ell, left, and Sgt. Emmett Macken of the Manchester Police Department’s Community Affairs Division talk about safety improvements on a strip of land between the Millyard and the Granite Street Bridge.
Sheridan-Emmett Park
Richard Ell of Manchester Police's Community Affairs Division talks about how small changes help solve safety issues at an alley near Sheridan-Emmett Park in Manchester.