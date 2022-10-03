A sign or a fence here, a light or a camera there could help curb crime in parts of the city, Manchester police say.
A recently launched program — Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) — tries to make changes in the design and use of public and private spaces to lower crime and calls for police assistance while increasing the community’s quality of life.
The idea is to use the physical design of spaces to maximize residents’ ability to control nearby criminal behavior. The same design concepts can make it easier for police to monitor activities in the area.
“People have really bought into it and are starting to make some of the recommendations happen down in the Millyard to reduce some of the issues that they were having down there,” said Community Police Program Coordinator Rich Ell.
“The city has us looking at parks, different parts of the city that you know have had issues, whether it’s trespassing or whatever the potential crimes may be there. We go look at it and see if we can make some changes to prevent things from happening by changing things around.”
CPTED is used across the country, Ell said, by municipalities that try to make better decisions when planning, designing and maintaining areas.
“The theory is you can make subtle changes or changes to the environment, physical changes, lighting, signs, physical barriers, and you can reduce the opportunity for people to commit crimes in a particular area where you’re trying to prevent criminal activity,” Ell said. “It’s come to the forefront because people see that it actually produces results.”
It can include adding security cameras, installing better lighting, putting up a fence or changing the landscaping. The property or business owner then decides which recommendations they want to put in place, on their own dime.
“It’s a great tool for us to have in this division,” said Sgt. Emmett Macken of the department’s Community Affairs Division.
“We get a wide range of calls in here to Community Affairs — I had a woman call my phone once because she was having trouble getting ahold of her tax preparer,” Macken said.
“So (with CPTED) instead of calling dispatch, maybe they call and say they’re getting someone cutting through their yard at 2 in the morning, and we can have someone look at changes they can make to discourage that behavior,” Macken said. “They may not realize it, but let’s put a fence here and put a light here, and that stops the problem.
“When we sit down with people and make suggestions, a lot of times the response we get is, ‘Yeah, that makes sense,’” Macken said.
Millyard path
One example Ell and Macken show is a sliver of public land running alongside the Granite Street Bridge, near the University of New Hampshire-Manchester campus and The Foundry restaurant’s patio area.
According to Ell, the gravel pathway along the base of the bridge from a nearby parking garage to the banks of the Merrimack River has shown signs of being used for criminal behavior, including graffiti, vandalism and drug use.
The pathway is concealed, with minimal natural surveillance or physical barriers to prohibit foot traffic, and there are no signs indicating whether it is a public or private area, Ell said.
After studying the area, Ell’s recommendations for improvements include installing signs such as “no-trespassing” or “no-loitering” to indicate the pathway is not intended for travel and installing a 6-foot fence or gate with a lock for emergency access.
To deter graffiti, Ell suggests planting thorny bushes along the perimeter of the parking structure and bridge to help limit access to the area.
“Sometimes all it takes is a set of different eyes looking at a problem,” Ell said. “Calls about nuisance stuff can be prevented maybe by just making an area a little more inaccessible.
“If it looks bad, you know people feel like it is and feel more free to go in there and maybe do something they shouldn’t be doing.”
Manchester is using almost $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for the program, covering improvements within public rights-of-way and city-owned facilities to help neighborhoods with chronic violent crime problems. The 5-year grant covers equipment and personnel salaries and costs.
Residents’ and business owners’ most common safety concerns involve people using drugs in public, appearing to have behavioral health challenges, exhibiting signs of severe mental illness and experiencing homelessness.
Simple changes can help improve safety in an area, but it takes buy-in from everyone involved, Ell said.
“You’re only as good as the weakest link in the chain,” said Ell. “You can fortify the entire Millyard, but if there’s one person right in the middle where the issue was happening who doesn’t buy in, it doesn’t work.”
“It’s an opportunity to involve the community,” Macken said. “When all these things come together, it adds up to people taking ownership for their own area.”