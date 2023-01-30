Dante Torres, 24, and Dominic Cherbonneau, 25, both of Manchester, turned themselves in to Manchester police on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on South Willow Street in November.
Shortly after midnight on Nov. 13, 2022, Manchester police responded to the CVS at 788 South Willow St. for a report of shots fired.
Arriving officers located a woman who was shot in the arm. Her injuries were non-life-threatening and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers also found several shell casings and a car with bullet holes in it.
Police learned that prior to the shooting there had been an altercation between two people next door at Yee Dynasty. Afterward, a group was seen arguing in the CVS parking lot and gun shots were heard.
Through the investigation, police established probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Torres for riot (felony) and Cherbonneau for reckless conduct, riot (felony) and riot (misdemeanor).
Carlos Marsach of Manchester had previously been arrested in connection with this incident. He faces charges of reckless conduct and felony riot (felony).
This case remains active. Detectives continue to investigate and need the public’s help.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.