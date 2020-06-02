Police arrested protesters on South Willow Street, after some refused to leave an impromptu demonstration.
After a peaceful vigil earlier Tuesday evening in Stark Park, about 100 young protesters stood at the intersection of South Willow Street and Weston Road chanting "Black Lives Matter," and yelling as passing cars revved their engines and honked.
Police initially ignored the protesters and left the intersection, but returned shortly after some of the protesters started setting off small fireworks around 10:45 p.m.
Cars began streaming into the T.J. Maxx parking lot, as word of the protest spread on social media. Several men were seen exiting vehicles wearing masks and carrying what appeared to be long guns, then running towards the group, while others walked through the lot yelling, "I can't breathe."
Some protesters threw plastic water bottles at passing police cars.
By 11 p.m., dozens of Manchester police in riot gear and National Guard troops arrived on scene, standing across So. Willow St. in a straight formation and shutting down traffic.
A handful of protesters walked slowly toward police on South Willow, with their hands raised. Someone threw a glass bottle over their heads, which shattered between protesters and police. The line of protesters fell back immediately. Police brandishing Tazers pushed some protesters off South Willow Street into a nearby parking lot. Protesters urged each other to back up.
Police then donned masks and picked up batons.
A line of protesters walked toward them again. Then, protesters knelt in front of a line of police, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Peace! Peace! Peace!"
Police played an automated message urging the group to disperse, before they used an audible tone designed to make all "physically uncomfortable."
By 11:30 p.m., the group remained outside Chipotle, screaming at officers and National Guard members.
Manchester police confirmed some arrests had been made. No businesses were visibly damaged.
Earlier in the night, Elm Street was shut down at Auburn Street as protesters gathered there following the vigil.
At 12 a.m., police had shut down the Rte. 293 off ramps to South Willow Street.