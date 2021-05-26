Manchester police are asking city residents in the neighborhood of Union Street and Pinecrest Road to shelter in place after shots were fired Wednesday morning.
According to police spokesperson Heather Hamel, Manchester police are assisting U.S. Marshals with an investigation and there are no known injuries.
"We ask that motorists and citizens stay out of the area as law enforcement works," Hamel said.
Manchester police have blocked several roads in the area as a precaution and residents have been asked to shelter in place.