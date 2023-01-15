Vehicle sought in connection with Manchester accident

Manchester police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a vehicle they believe hit a man and fled the scene early Sunday, leaving the victim with a serious head injury. Using area surveillance footage, Manchester police obtained a photo of the vehicle believed to be involved, which they described as a dark-colored 4-door hatchback.

Courtesy Manchester Police Department

Manchester police say officers responded to the area of Union and Merrimack streets around 6:24 a.m. Sunday for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway.