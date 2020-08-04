Manchester police are looking for a driver they said caused two crashes in the city's North End early Tuesday.
Police got a call around 7 a.m. about a crash on Penacook and Chestnut Streets.
Police say witnesses told them a Mercedes hit a pickup truck near the corner. The pickup crashed through the wall of a corner store and came to rest in the building, while the Mercedes ran into a "No Parking" sign and hit a parked car.
The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene and the passenger was not overly cooperative with police," police said in a news release.
Police said the same Mercedes was involved in a hit-and-run earlier Tuesday when they say it hit another car turning into the Rite Aid on Penacook and Elm Streets.
Manchester police are still investigating both crashes, and still looking for the Mercedes driver. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 668-8711 or the Crime Line at 624-4040.