MANCHESTER -- Three city police officers suffered non-life-threatening wounds after being stabbed while responding to a domestic incident in Manchester on Tuesday, police said.
According to Manchester police, around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence at 6 Ahern St. for a report of a domestic dispute in progress involving several family members.
According to Manchester police public information officer Heather Hamel, responding officers gave multiple commands for a male to come out of a room, after he refused to do so when police first entered the home.
“There was a struggle as police tried to arrest the suspect,” said Hamel in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the officers, the suspect had a hidden knife and three officers were stabbed.”
According to Hamel, all three officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 7 p.m., one officer had already been treated and released, Hamel said.
One man whose name was not immediately released was taken into custody and charges are expected soon, Hamel said.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and more information is expected to be released at a later time.