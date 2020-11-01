As cities across the country prepare for potential civil unrest on Election Day, Manchester police say they have a plan in place to “ensure the safety of all citizens” in the state’s largest city.
Published reports in recent days have detailed efforts in cities across the country to prepare for civil unrest and potential violence during and after the election, including preparations to activate the National Guard. Storefronts were boarded up Friday in Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles and other cities over fears of large-scale demonstrations regardless of who wins Tuesday’s presidential election.
On Friday, Manchester police issued a statement warning the 2020 election is expected to “elicit strong emotions,” saying while there is “no specific information leading us to believe that there will be civil unrest” in and around the Queen City, the department will be prepared.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure safety and keep election day peaceful,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement. “This is a coordinated effort involving our agency and others in the city, and we are all working to anticipate any issue that may arise.”
Manchester police say additional security measures will be in place across the city “to ensure the safety of all citizens” and allow polling locations to operate with “minimal disruption.”
According to police, as during past elections, uniformed officers will be stationed at each of the 12 polling places across Manchester. In addition, police say there will be plain-clothed and additional uniformed officers positioned throughout Manchester monitoring activity at polling places, with additional officers available on standby.
Manchester aldermen have received emails in recent days from residents with safety concerns.
“Everyone has the right to peacefully dissent,” wrote Manchester resident Linnell Krikorian in one email. “Free speech, peaceful assembly, and an independent press are vital freedoms. They are rights, not privileges, but these rights are under attack. And as our elected leaders, you must pull out all the stops to defend them.”
Several of the emails call on city officials to “protect and facilitate the right to peacefully protest” and “denounce racism, discrimination, and hate, and take special measures to protect individuals and communities from armed groups.”
The writers also urge officials to instruct local law enforcement to follow Amnesty International’s best practices on the policing of demonstrations, demilitarize local police departments and avoid using military-grade weapons.