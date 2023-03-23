Manchester, state police investigate fatal crash Staff Report Mar 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday at the Granite Street exit off Interstate 293 North.Manchester police responded to reports of a fatal accident at 5:03 p.m. Thursday at the Exit 5 off ramp from I-293 North.Social media and emergency scanner reports indicate the crash involved two vehicles, and one fatality.State police and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation closed the I-293 Exit 5 off-ramp as investigators worked the scene.No further information was available as of 9 p.m. Thursday. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Anti-Semitic reported incidents surge in Massachusetts, hit record highs in New England Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash Manchester, state police investigate fatal crash 25 people injured when giant ship tips over at Scotland dry dock +3 Inmate dies at Valley Street jail Fatal fire overnight on Manchester's east side +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Fatal fire overnight on Manchester's east side Inmate dies at Valley Street jail Four-car crash closes southbound lanes of Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Two Concord teens seriously injured in Stoddard crash 81-year-old woman killed in two-car crash in Swanzey Woman dies in snowmobile crash in Groton Gorham man medflighted with serious injuries following rollover crash in Woodstock Trailer detaches, causes 3-vehicle crash in Swanzey Wildcat Mountain avalanche ‘completely buried’ skier before friend came to rescue Snowmobile flips on Milan trail injuring Jaffrey rider Request News Coverage