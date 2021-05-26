Manchester police have surrounded a home in the North End after a U.S. Marshal Service deputy was met with gunfire when he tried to serve a warrant at the residence Wednesday morning, police said.
The Manchester police SWAT team and the department's Bearcat have deployed, surrounding streets are closed and neighbors have been told to shelter in place, police said. Crisis negotiators are speaking with an individual inside.
Police said additional shots have been fired Wednesday since police arrived at the scene but there are no known injuries.
"We are under siege," said Elinor Kehas, who lives on Whitford Street. She said police blocked streets and no one can leave the area.
Police tell neighbors everything is under control and not to worry, but media are reporting a shelter in place order, she said.
Manchester police are asking city residents to avoid the area of Union Street and Pinecrest Road.
"We ask that motorists and citizens stay out of the area as law enforcement works," said police spokesperson Heather Hamel
Police logs place the address of the shooting at 1454 Union St., which is near the corner of North Acres Street. The address is the same location where a woman was shot during a domestic dispute last July. That shooting ended with a man killing himself.
According to press reports at the time, Barry Lord fired a gun at the woman and hit her twice. Police never named the woman, but she was hit in the legs and crawled to a roadway, where a passing driver stopped to help her.
The property owner is listed as Sasha Wenzel, a dance instructor who once owned the Attitudes School of Performing Arts.