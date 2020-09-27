MANCHESTER — Seventeen-month-old Easton Rosen is in good spirits after undergoing a surgery Friday at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Boston after receiving third-degree burns on his head during a kitchen grease fire last week, but is scheduled to have more surgeries this week.
An infection prevented Easton from receiving a skin graft Friday, but he was able to receive an allograft (donor tissue), according to his grandmother Sheila Chase. Another surgery is set for Monday morning.
“He is in high, high spirits, believe it or not,” she said. “We do everything we can to keep him entertained” — this includes having a tablet for movies and a ball the toddler requested.
On Sept. 20, a pan went up in flames in their Manchester kitchen causing Easton and his parents, Tanya Flanagan and Andrew Rosen, to receive second- and third- degree burns. Both parents have lost their ability to drive and need to juggle appointments in New Hampshire and be by Easton’s side.
Easton suffered the most with burns to his head, arms, foot and back.
A GoFundMe page has been launched by the family to help with medical bills for the three. As of Sunday afternoon, $3,425 has been raised out of the $10,000 goal.
Doctors are unsure if a skin graft can happen Monday or if they’ll have to wait because of the infection. Easton will be in the hospital for at least a couple weeks, Chase said.
Last week, family members were allowed to see Easton through a window at Shriners.
“Overall, he is a very happy baby,” Chase said. “He absolutely loves the wagon rides throughout the hospital and waving to everybody.”
The support from everyone so far has been amazing, Chase said.
To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/fe5cd-family-affected-by-fire.
Or send a check to: Easton Special Fund, C/O TD Bank, 1255 South Willow St., Manchester, NH 03103