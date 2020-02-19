MANCHESTER - The rupture of a suspected 20-inch water main inundated several east Manchester streets with shin-deep water, forced the closure of schools, and at one point left about a thousand homes without water.
By mid morning, the number of homes without water were down to about 150 and crews were trying to shut off flow to the water main, which was an estimated 5 feet below Mammoth Road.
Meanwhile, residents on Johnston Street and Knowlton Street were staring out windows to lawns and streets covered in silt or water. Damage was especially severe at the top of Johnson Street, where it meets Mammoth Road at a slight hill. Blacktop collapsed at the end of the driveway at the corner lot, and floodwater poured down a cavity as if it were a waterfall.
The flow tossed aside granite curbing like boulders of a mountain stream, and the water funneled underneath a second driveway.
Johnson Street resident Melissa Mccaffery got up at 5:15 a.m. to walk her dog and turned around to see water about 3 inches deep streaming down the street, floating chunks of ice and snow with it.
"It looked like a scene out of 'The Titanic,'" Mccaffery said.
Five city schools experienced drops in water pressure and closed for the day: Memorial High, Hallsville Elementary, Southside Middle School, Jewett Street schools and the Manchester School of Technology. Likewise, Elliot Hospital experienced a severe drop in water pressure; it set up an incident command center but was back to normal by mid morning.
Water Works Director Phil Croasdale said several thousands of homes experienced a drop in pressure, which amounted to a water loss. Once crews started working to isolate the break, the pressure was restored.
By mid-morning, he estimated about 150 homes were still without water in an area bordered by Ellis Street, Norcross Street, Mammoth Road, Knowlton Street and Porter Street.
Police also closed off surrounding streets, which were covered with dirt washed away from the water main. At the break, Mammoth Road was buckled, and Water Works officials eventually advised a reporter and Croasdale to get off pavement, which could be undermined from the flooding.
The work involves shutting off any water lines that feed into the break, then digging around the water main and either repairing or replacing it. Then fill has to be put in and eventually pavement.
"If there's nothing in the way, it should be just a dig and fix by the end of the day," Croasdale said. But Mammoth Road has numerous utility lines running under it, including a sewer, which workers said would be much deeper, another water main, gas and communications lines.
Croasdale said the break occurred where a 12-inch main joins a 20-inch main. Given the amount of water and damage, it appears the 20-inch main broke, he said.
It's likely a rupture, caused by weather or a rock that could have pushed against the ductile iron main, which was installed in 1960.
"It wouldn't be a simple crack in the pipe," Croasdale said.
Homes in the immediate vicinity faced at least the day without water.
Lise Sutton said there was about an inch in her duplex apartment on Knowlton Street, but her landlord was draining it out. Her daughter owns a Jeep, which proved useful to get to work.
Sutton faced a day without water. "She (her daughter) has gallons of water in the refrigerator, and I've got iced tea," Sutton said
Rick White, who lives across the street from Mccaffery, said water was about 8 inches deep and was jumping the curb and flowing into his backyard in the morning. He got about an inch in his basement.
His neighbor called about 4:30 a.m. to alert him, and he went to another neighbor's house and pounded on the window to wake him.