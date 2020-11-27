Manchester winter parking regulations, which limit on-street parking to one side of most city streets, begins Tuesday, city officials said.
Because December is an even-numbered month, cars parking overnight must park on the side of the street where houses are numbered with even numbers. Come January, parking changes to the odd-numbered side.
During most of the day, cars may park on both sides of the street. The one-side restriction is only in effect during overnight hours -- 1 a.m to 6 a.m.
During snowstorms, the city often issues emergency parking bans that prohibit parking on any street. In such a case, the city offers three choices for overnight parking -- the Victory Parking garage and Pearl Street parking lot in downtown, and the West Side ice arena.
The hours of snow emergency parking in those locations are restricted to overnight hours.