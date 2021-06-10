A 25-year-old woman died Wednesday night when a motorcycle crashed into a parked car in Manchester, police said.
City resident Paige Parkinson was a passenger on the motorcycle, which struck the unoccupied, parked car about 10:15 p.m. near Pine and Willow streets, police said.
Parkinson was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a statement issued by police. Police said the driver of the motorcycle was from Manchester but otherwise gave no further information.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Manchester police at 668-8711.