State police arrested a 22-year-old Manchester woman early Sunday who was driving northbound on the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 from Hooksett to Concord.

Kayiba K. Christelle was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.