Manchester woman charged with DWI after driving wrong way on I-93 Staff Report Apr 23, 2023

State police arrested a 22-year-old Manchester woman early Sunday who was driving northbound on the southbound lanes of Interstate 93 from Hooksett to Concord.Kayiba K. Christelle was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.State police received reports of the wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. heading into Bow from Hooksett.Troopers used a tire deflation device at mile marker 35 in Bow, but Christelle continued on into Concord where she was stopped by Concord police at mile marker 36.2.Christelle was released on bail and set to appear at Merrimack Superior Court on May 18.