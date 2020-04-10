}A 34-year-old Manchester woman died in a Thursday morning car crash on South Beech Street, police said.
Police identified the woman Friday as Dolores Lees of Manchester.
The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, where South Beech Street intersects with Gold Street.
Lees was driving a Nissan Maxima, and her car collided with a Jeep driven by a 61-year-old woman.
Lees died at the scene.
The other woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
A photograph captured by New Hampshire Union Leader photographer David Lane showed a child car seat outside Lees’ car. Police stressed that both drivers were alone in their vehicles.
Gold Street meets South Beech Street at the crest of a hill where visibility can be hampered at times. Neighbors said accidents there are too commonplace.
Police say the crash is still under investigation.