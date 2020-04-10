South Beech accident
A Manchester police officer walks by the two cars involved in an accident Thursday morning on South Beech Street.

 David Lane/ Union Leader

}A 34-year-old Manchester woman died in a Thursday morning car crash on South Beech Street, police said.

Police identified the woman Friday as Dolores Lees of Manchester.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, where South Beech Street intersects with Gold Street.

Lees was driving a Nissan Maxima, and her car collided with a Jeep driven by a 61-year-old woman.

Lees died at the scene.

The other woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A photograph captured by New Hampshire Union Leader photographer David Lane showed a child car seat outside Lees’ car. Police stressed that both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Gold Street meets South Beech Street at the crest of a hill where visibility can be hampered at times. Neighbors said accidents there are too commonplace.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

